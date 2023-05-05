WWE SmackDown Live Coverage (05/05) - We Hear From Cody Rhodes, Shinsuke Nakamura Vs. Karrion Kross
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE SmackDown" on May 5, 2023, coming to you live from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, Puerto Rico!
Cody Rhodes will be returning to the blue brand ahead of his match with Brock Lesnar at WWE Backlash. Rhodes has been looking to get his hands on Lesnar after Lesnar betrayed and subsequently attacked him on the April 3 episode of "WWE Raw" ahead of their scheduled match with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa.
"Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair was drafted to "SmackDown" during Night One of the WWE Draft, and tonight, she will be appearing to share something on her mind. Belair is set to defend her title tomorrow against Damage CTRL's IYO SKY after SKY became the number one contender a few weeks ago. Another star also has something to say as Bad Bunny is set to appear before he takes on Judgment Day's Damian Priest in a street fight at Backlash.
Karrion Kross has sent several cryptic messages to Shinsuke Nakamura following his return on the April 14 episode of "SmackDown". Tonight, the two will meet face-to-face in the squared circle before Nakamura makes the jump over to "Raw" next Monday.
Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson of The O.C. will be squaring off with The Viking Raiders in tag team action. The two teams encountered one another last week after The Raiders and Valhalla confronted Anderson and Gallows, as well as their teammates AJ Styles and Michin. While The O.C. may have been the ones who stood tall after a physical altercation ensued, it remains to be seen if the same thing will happen tonight.
LWO heads to the ring.
Judgment Day Confronts LWO
Rey asks Puerto Rico how they're doing, then says he is proud to represent Puerto Rico as part of LWO. He tosses it over to Zelina Vega, but before she can talk, Judgment Day's music hits. Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio appear. On the way down to the ring, Dominik grabs a LWO shirt from a fan and rips it before tossing it onto the floor and kicking it.
Dominik looks to speak, but fans rain down boos on him. Dominik calls Rey a deadbeat father once fans quiet down, and Rey tells him to stop. He tells him that he keeps running his mouth before challenging him to a WrestleMania rematch. Ripley gets in Rey's face and says she has a better idea. He tells him to fight her, but Vega steps up to Ripley. Dominik then challenges Vega and Rey to a mixed tag team match later tonight, and Rey accepts.
Judgment Day looks to leave the ring, but Dominik takes a cheap shot at Rey before they do so.
The O.C. then heads down to the ring.