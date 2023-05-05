WWE SmackDown Live Coverage (05/05) - We Hear From Cody Rhodes, Shinsuke Nakamura Vs. Karrion Kross

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE SmackDown" on May 5, 2023, coming to you live from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, Puerto Rico!

Cody Rhodes will be returning to the blue brand ahead of his match with Brock Lesnar at WWE Backlash. Rhodes has been looking to get his hands on Lesnar after Lesnar betrayed and subsequently attacked him on the April 3 episode of "WWE Raw" ahead of their scheduled match with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa.

"Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair was drafted to "SmackDown" during Night One of the WWE Draft, and tonight, she will be appearing to share something on her mind. Belair is set to defend her title tomorrow against Damage CTRL's IYO SKY after SKY became the number one contender a few weeks ago. Another star also has something to say as Bad Bunny is set to appear before he takes on Judgment Day's Damian Priest in a street fight at Backlash.

Karrion Kross has sent several cryptic messages to Shinsuke Nakamura following his return on the April 14 episode of "SmackDown". Tonight, the two will meet face-to-face in the squared circle before Nakamura makes the jump over to "Raw" next Monday.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson of The O.C. will be squaring off with The Viking Raiders in tag team action. The two teams encountered one another last week after The Raiders and Valhalla confronted Anderson and Gallows, as well as their teammates AJ Styles and Michin. While The O.C. may have been the ones who stood tall after a physical altercation ensued, it remains to be seen if the same thing will happen tonight.

We are live! Michael Cole and Wade Barrett greet audiences at home as LWO heads to the ring.