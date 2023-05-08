Former WWE Star Jaxson Ryker Retiring From In-Ring Action In August

Former WWE performer Jaxson Ryker has disclosed that he is planning to retire from pro wrestling this summer. During an appearance on the "Wrestling for the Faith" podcast, the 40-year-old said that he intends to wrap up his in-ring career at an independent show in his home state of North Carolina on August 27. Ryker admitted that it was time for him to pursue a different career because of injuries.

"I'm at a prime age where I can go into a new career and build that career if that's the door the Lord's gonna be opening up," Ryker said. "It's not my identity anymore, bro. You know, my identity is completely different now. It's grounded and rooted in Christ and ministry and some other things and watching my six-year-old grow up and not hurting, you know what I mean? Not having a neck injury on an independent show where I have to have surgery and lose feeling in my arm again. So it's time. It's time, man."

Ryker stepped into the ring for his first match in 2001 and went on to perform as Gunner in Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA) – now Impact Wrestling – where he won the TNA Television Championship and the TNA World Tag Team Championship with James Storm. Ryker signed with WWE in 2017 and began teaming with Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler as The Forgotten Sons the following year. He departed the Stamford-based promotion in November 2021. Ryker's most recent match, according to Cagematch, came in August 2022, where he wrestled as Gunner and defeated George South in singles action for America's Most Liked Wrestling. However, the two-time TNA World Cup winner did indicate that he was booked to appear at a show in Elkin, North Carolina the same night the interview with "Wrestling for the Faith" was recorded.

