WWE Announces Highest-Grossing And Most-Viewed Backlash Event In History

WWE has shared various record-breaking data from this past Saturday's Backlash premium live event in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The promotion revealed in a press release that the show from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot became the highest-grossing and most-viewed Backlash ever. The broadcast saw a 28 percent increase in viewership from the record previous set last year. Additionally, WWE disclosed that the event became the most social Backlash of all time, with 40 million views of the San Juan Street Fight between Bad Bunny and The Judgment Day's Damian Priest, while the #WWEBacklash hashtag trended No.1 across sports for the entire evening. The promotion also published that Backlash broke merchandise and sponsorship records.

Regarding merchandise at the event, it was revealed that the top selling items included the official Backlash and Latino World Order Puerto Rico t-shirts. It was also the first show that Fanatics oversaw WWE's on-site merchandise experience since the two organizations expanded their partnership last month. In terms of sponsorship for Backlash, WWE confirmed that Netflix's FUBAR, Mike's Harder Lemonade, and Xfinity generated the most sponsorship revenue in the history of the premium live event, ultimately breaking last year's record with a 98 percent year-on-year increase. It was also announced that the event recorded the largest gate for any WWE show held in Puerto Rico, with 17,944 fans in attendance. Furthermore, the show generated the largest gate in the history of the Backlash premium live event.

Backlash was co-headlined by Cody Rhodes defeating Brock Lesnar in their first-ever in-ring clash and Puerto Rican rapper Bunny overcoming Priest in San Juan Fight Street.