Mark Henry Says WWE Backlash Had Better In-Ring Action Than WrestleMania 39

This past Saturday night, WWE presented Backlash from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The premium live event was co-headlined by Cody Rhodes taking on Brock Lesnar and Puerto Rican Bad Bunny going up against The Judgment Day's Damian Priest in San Juan Street Fight. WWE Hall of Famer and All Elite Wrestling's Mark Henry told SiriusXM's "Busted Open Radio" that he feels the event surpassed WWE's biggest show of the year when it came to in-ring action. "The wrestling at Backlash was better than the wrestling at WrestleMania [39], minus the main event," Henry said.

