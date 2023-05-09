NY State Senate Introduced Bill In March To Review Deregulating Pro Wrestling

New York is one of 20-plus states where pro wrestling is, despite its now long-open status as preordained entertainment, still regulated by a state athletic commission or department of licensing and regulation. Though the state has not required wrestling licenses for wrestlers in roughly two decades, New York still regulates promoters, requiring them to put up a bond, carry insurance, and pay for a doctor, EMTs, and an ambulance on-site, which is cost-prohibitive for most independent promotions, which is why so many run across the Hudson River in New Jersey, instead. However, that could change soon: State Sen. Timothy M. Kennedy (D/WF. 63rd District) introduced a bill — S5953 — in March that has flown under the radar, but if it gains traction, could lead to the end of commission regulation.

Officially, the bill "would direct the state athletic commission to review the need for regulation and licensing of professional wrestling," with a deadline of November 1, 2023 for the review. Removing pro wrestling from New York State Athletic Commission oversight would require further action, but this could get the ball rolling on that process.