United Empire's Dan Moloney Talks Will Ospreay: 'We'll Face Each Other Again'

RevPro and Progress Wrestler Dan Moloney was interviewed by New Japan Pro-Wrestling, where he spoke about United Empire leader Will Ospreay. Moloney joined United Empire back in March during the RevPro Revolution Rumble event. While he's an ally with Ospreay, he's not afraid to have a match with him sometime in the future. The two were originally supposed to have a match in 2018, but Ospreay was injured.

"That's all I wanted," said Moloney. " I came into RevPro, kept building momentum, used the Drilla Killa as my finish. I wanted to wrestle him again so that I could say 'if you saw something in me then, you should see me now.' I had that same knot in my stomach, but it was from a place of confidence now, not fear. To get so close, and then for him to get injured... it's another part of the journey. I have no doubt we'll face each other again, even if it's as friends rather than enemies, but there's no way we don't wrestle sometime."

Moloney is also a former "NXT UK" star, he was with WWE from 2017 until his release in 2021.