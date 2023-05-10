Dwayne Johnson Tells Story Of Dad Rocky Johnson Getting Kicked Out Of Home At Age 13

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson talked about his late father Rocky Johnson on "The Pivot" podcast and told a story about how the WWE Hall of Famer was kicked out of his home at the age of 13.

"It was Christmas. My dad's dad had died I think a year earlier and there was a new boyfriend in the mix," Johnson said. "He came over and they had their turkey and he peed on the turkey. The boyfriend did. He got drunk and peed on the turkey. My dad was 13, they got in a fight. My dad took a toy gun and he drew a line in the dirt and said, 'If you cross that, I'm gonna take this shovel and I'm gonna kill you.' He was drunk. He crossed the line.

"My dad, at thirteen, he grabbed the shovel and laid him out cold as a block of ice. Cops came. As he was out, the cops looked at my grandmother and said, 'When he gets up, one of two things are going to happen. Either he's gonna kill him or he's gonna kill him. One of 'em got to go.' And my grandmother looked at my dad and said, 'You're out.'"

