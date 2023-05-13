Demolition's Smash Never Heard Comparison To Road Warriors Until Recently

At one point in the late '80s, a lot of the pre-Internet chatter surrounding Demolition was that they were WWE's answer to The Road Warriors. However, Smash of Demolition has revealed that Vince McMahon had no intention of creating WWE's version of Animal and Hawk, who were selling out arenas and main eventing pay-per-views at the time, an unprecedented feat for a tag team.

"When Vince came to me and pitched the gimmick, there was no mention of The Road Warriors, or 'We want you to be like The Road Warriors,'" Smash told "Wrestling Perspective Podcast" recently. "I never even heard of that. I never thought that we were like The Road Warriors."

As he continued to dismiss the Road Warriors comparisons, Smash pointed out how Demolition didn't work only the physical style that was synonymous with Animal and Hawk.

"We actually got down to the mat and wrestled people, you know? Road Warriors never did that," Smash said. "[When] we wrestled The Rockers, we took bumps for them. We were the team that worked with every team — differently. We weren't just the strong guys. That's why I never thought we were like The Road Warriors."

Furthermore, Smash believes there was a clear demarcation in the fanbases of the two tag teams, suggesting that Road Warriors were over "in every other territory" but WWE and Demolition were "over in Vince's territory" but not elsewhere.

"The fans didn't really know," Smash added. "Either you watched the WCW and NWA, or you watched the WWF."