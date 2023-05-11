WWE HOFer Ric Flair Shares Throwback Clip Of Bad Bunny Music Video For Chambea

Ric Flair is choosing a good week to remember his 2017 collaboration with Bad Bunny.

Just days removed from the Puerto Rican superstar's big win at WWE Backlash, Flair shared a clip on social media of himself and Bunny side-by-side in the music video for "Chambea."

Bad Bunny has always been open about his pro wrestling fandom — from releasing a song named after WWE Hall of Famer Booker T to his appearances the last several years stepping into the squared circle to compete. Last weekend marked his very first singles match where he defeated Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight in front of a raucous home crowd.