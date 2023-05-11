Speedball Mike Bailey Wants To Prove He's Better Than Hiromu Takahashi At NJPW BOSJ 30

Impact Wrestling's "Speedball" Mike Bailey is set to take part in this year's NJPW Best of the Super Junior's 30 tournament where he will compete in 12 matches across 16 nights as part of Block A. During a recent interview posted to NJPW's official website, Bailey discussed facing the reigning IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi.

"​​What a lot of people don't know is Hiromu Takahashi and I have actually been in the ring before one time in England on a small show many, many years ago," Bailey said. "And since then we've gone on to do great things. Of course, he's made history many times over as a junior heavyweight in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. So I'm looking not only to win the tournament but to show everyone just how much I've evolved, and Hiromu specifically — I am looking to show him just how good I've gotten, and I'm making it my mission to prove that I have gotten better than him."

The one time Bailey shared the ring with Takahashi took place at a WhatCulture Pro Wrestling event in England in 2017. Takahashi emerged the victor of that bout, which explains why "Speedball" is even more insistent on proving himself. Meanwhile, Takahashi has indeed made history as a junior heavyweight as he has won the BOSJ tournament on four occasions — more than anyone in NJPW history — and the last three were consecutive years.

In addition to Bailey and Takahashi, Block A boasts of several familiar names including DOUKI, KUSHIDA, Lio Rush, Ryusuke Taguchi, SHO, Taiji Ishimori, Titan, and TJP. Matches will commence on May 12 and finish on May 28.