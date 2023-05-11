Konnan Is Mad AAA Hasn't Expanded To The United States, But Still Negotiating

AAA has been one of the top names in Lucha Libre for many years now, but despite their physical proximity to the United States, AAA has had trouble breaking into the US wrestling market.

"The problem has been we've partnered with guys that said they could get us what we wanted and they never did," AAA head booker Konnan explained on "Keepin' Ot 100" recently, "and most of those guys I told them they're not going to be able to get you what you want but they did what they're going to do anyways. And then the other thing is, when you come into the United States –like we've been negotiating with Univision for a long time, which would've been huge– but they lowball you to death under the guise of 'you've never proven yourself in the United States.' Even like when UFC went to Spike, I'm sure they got sh** money to hardly nothing because they had to prove themselves and they did." According to Konnan, the current state of AAA's television offers have officials making a hard decision.

"Do we take nothing and do we prove ourselves or do we take something better?" Konnan says he's always believed that it's better to bet on oneself.

"We've already got the talent, we've got the history of drawing in the United States," Konnan explained. He also believes that having AAA talent in promotions like AEW has raised the profile of Lucha Libre stars like Vikingo and The Lucha Brothers, which AAA should capitalize on.

"Guys could leave WWE one day and come with us, or AEW and come with us."