Baron Corbin Discusses His Various WWE Gimmicks, Wants To Combine Them All

Baron Corbin debuted the "The Lone Wolf" character on "WWE NXT" in 2014 and went on to portray various other gimmicks after being called up to WWE's main roster. From being an authority figure as "Constable" Corbin to the outlandish Happy Corbin after being broke for several weeks, it's fair to say that the former WWE United States Champion has adapted to each change. The 2019 King of the Ring winner now wants to utilize elements of his past personas on WWE programming.

"I would love to kind of get back to that grittiness of 'The Lone Wolf' but mix a little bit of everything in it," Corbin told Catch Club. "Not be 'The Lone Wolf.' It was a little one-dimensional. It didn't have all the dimensions I think you need to be a John Cena or a Roman Reigns ... I've given everybody every emotion. Now let's combine them all, put them into one thing and make some magic."

Corbin admitted that it's hard to pick his favorite gimmick because they're all special to him. The 2017 men's Money in the Bank contract winner said that "The Lone Wolf" character was very natural for him and becoming "Constable" was a significant change because he hadn't mastered his promo work — he eventually got comfortable on the microphone while playing that particular role. Corbin added that he loved playing King Corbin and felt it was the first time he truly became a character. He also noted that his "sad" gimmick was only supposed to last a couple of weeks but it continued because people began to buy into it.

