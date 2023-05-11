AEW Tried To Recruit Ricky Steamboat, But He Didn't Want To Be On The Road

Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat appeared on "AEW Dynamite" last August, serving as the guest timekeeper the 2/3 falls match between Bryan Danielson and Daniel Garcia, as well as a backstage segment where he chopped Angelo Parker. Though Steamboat has stayed involved in wrestling, even wrestling his first match since a 2010 brain hemorrhage at a Big Time Wrestling show in November, he's largely been out of the day to day grind since that head injury. On Sunday, though, Steamboat revealed during a virtual signing with Captain's Corner that it wasn't for a lack of job offers, as AEW had pursued him for a role as a road agent/producer/coach.

"Believe it or not, I was already asked to come aboard in a capacity of [a road agent]," he explained. "No reflection on them, great company and everything, and don't get me wrong, the pay would have been great. But I'm at a point in time in my life where I'm trying to get off the road. [I already had] 40-something years of being on the road."