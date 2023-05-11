AEW Tried To Recruit Ricky Steamboat, But He Didn't Want To Be On The Road

By David Bixenspan/May 11, 2023 3:29 pm EST

Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat appeared on "AEW Dynamite" last August, serving as the guest timekeeper the 2/3 falls match between Bryan Danielson and Daniel Garcia, as well as a backstage segment where he chopped Angelo Parker. Though Steamboat has stayed involved in wrestling, even wrestling his first match since a 2010 brain hemorrhage at a Big Time Wrestling show in November, he's largely been out of the day to day grind since that head injury. On Sunday, though, Steamboat revealed during a virtual signing with Captain's Corner that it wasn't for a lack of job offers, as AEW had pursued him for a role as a road agent/producer/coach.

"Believe it or not, I was already asked to come aboard in a capacity of [a road agent]," he explained. "No reflection on them, great company and everything, and don't get me wrong, the pay would have been great. But I'm at a point in time in my life where I'm trying to get off the road. [I already had] 40-something years of being on the road."

