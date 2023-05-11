Impact Wrestling Results (05/11): Two Title Matches, Nick Aldis In Action
This week's show will feature two title matches as Steve Maclin defends his Impact World Championship for the first time in a heavy-hitting match against Rhino. The bout was set up last week by Scott D'Amore after Maclin complained about Rhino coming out of their six-man tag team match. Additionally, The Coven will put their Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Championship on the line against Knockouts World Champion Deonna Purrazzo and her current rival Jordynne Grace in another "can they coexist" situation.
Elsewhere on the card, Nick Aldis will compete on "Impact" for the first time since 2017 in a singles match against the up and coming Sheldon Jean. After some delays, Killer Kelly and Masha Slamovich will finally get their hands on each other in a singles bout following their participation in Hardcore War last month at Rebellion. Plus, Decay will battle The Good Hands in tag team competition, and we will see Part 3 of Frankie Kazarian's sit-down interview hosted by Gia Miller.
The show opens with a video package taking a look at Rhino's history and his journey back to a world title match tonight with Steve Maclin.
Masha Slamovich vs. Killer Kelly
Kelly crawls on the mat before Masha goes for a kick. Kelly catches her with a roll up. Masha comes back with a spinning heel kick to the face, cover. Masha does a couple snapmares and a kick to the spine. Kelly gets in a PK as Masha rolls out. Kelly gets in another kick to the chest from the apron. Kelly rolls Masha back in and delivers forearms in the corner, cover. Kelly delivers a few clotheslines and then hits a stalling fisherman's suplex. Masha rolls out again.
Masha catches Kelly's legs and then slams her face-first on the apron. Back inside, Masha stomps on Kelly to change the pace. Masha hits a running boot into the corner, cover. Masha rakes the nose as Kelly tries reaching for the bottom rope. Masha bites her forehead before relenting. Kelly throws forearms and Masha counters with her own. Kelly eats a kick to the head, cover. Masha tries a sleeper, but Kelly backs her into the turnbuckle.
Kelly delivers headbutts in the center of the ring and then hits a double underhook into the corner. Hesitation dropkick connects. German suplex into a bridge, Masha kicks out. Masha counters Kelly and drops her with a package driver, but Kelly manages to kick out. Kelly hits a Death Valley Driver, nearfall. Kelly ties up Masha's left arm for the Killer Clutch. Masha relents and backs out of the corner to stack on top of Kelly for the three-count.
Winner: Masha Slamovich
Despite the pin, Kelly holds onto the clutch to make Masha pass out. Kelly walks out on her own two feet as the winner is down.
Kenny King confronts Sheldon Jean in the locker room ahead of Jean's match with Aldis.
Gia Miller interviews Trinity when Jai Vidal interrupts and snaps a selfie. She asks Gia who that was.
Nick Aldis vs. Sheldon Jean
Kenny King joins commentary for the next bout.
Jean goes for a boot out of the gate. Aldis does shoulder tackles and then a headlock takedown in between cover attempts. Jean rolls out to regroup. Aldis follows and Jean rakes the eyes before slamming him into the ring post. Back inside, Jean takes Aldis down for a cover. Aldis comes back with several right hands and then clotheslines. Aldis catches Jean with a michinoku driver into a cover. They go up top where Aldis pushes Jean down before delivering an elbow drop. Aldis locks in thee clover leaf for the win.
Winner: Nick Aldis
Backstage, Dirty Dango is talking to Joe Hendry when Johnny Swinger and Zicky Dice come in for questioning. Hendry questions why Swinger got his first win, had it reversed by Santino, and then Santino ended up attacked. Dango challenges Swinger to a match tonight. Dango calls Santino and the match is booked.
Gia Miller sits down with Frankie Kazarian for Part 3 of their interview. We see footage of Kazarian winning the X-Division title and exercising Option C. Gia asks if the world title is still his goal. Frankie said that was his only chance at that time, and he came up short against Josh Alexander. To answer the question, the world title is still a goal of his. Gia names all the people Kazarian has helped this year alone. He says the title is always on his mind. He wants to be the guy that lifts others up. He's been a professional and wants to help bring the company to heights that he knows it can go. That's his legacy.