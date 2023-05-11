Impact Wrestling Results (05/11): Two Title Matches, Nick Aldis In Action

This week's show will feature two title matches as Steve Maclin defends his Impact World Championship for the first time in a heavy-hitting match against Rhino. The bout was set up last week by Scott D'Amore after Maclin complained about Rhino coming out of their six-man tag team match. Additionally, The Coven will put their Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Championship on the line against Knockouts World Champion Deonna Purrazzo and her current rival Jordynne Grace in another "can they coexist" situation.

Elsewhere on the card, Nick Aldis will compete on "Impact" for the first time since 2017 in a singles match against the up and coming Sheldon Jean. After some delays, Killer Kelly and Masha Slamovich will finally get their hands on each other in a singles bout following their participation in Hardcore War last month at Rebellion. Plus, Decay will battle The Good Hands in tag team competition, and we will see Part 3 of Frankie Kazarian's sit-down interview hosted by Gia Miller.

The show opens with a video package taking a look at Rhino's history and his journey back to a world title match tonight with Steve Maclin.

