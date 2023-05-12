See The Judgment Day's Week In Puerto Rico Before Priest/Bad Bunny At WWE Backlash

Damian Priest did not get to have a match at WrestleMania this year, but any disappointment was likely tempered by getting to have his own personal WrestleMania of sorts wrestling Bad Bunny in Puerto Rico, where both men grew up, this past Saturday at Backlash. Even having teamed with Bunny at WrestleMania two years ago, it was undoubtedly the biggest moment of his career to date, being trusted to carry and protect a massive mainstream celebrity in a singles match. On Friday morning, WWE tweeted a documentary short taking a behind the scenes look at how Priest and the rest of The Judgement Day spent their week in Puerto Rico, all leading up to the Bad Bunny match.

Take a behind the scenes look at The Judgment Day's week in Puerto Rico leading up to @ArcherOfInfamy's showdown with @sanbenito at #WWEBacklash. pic.twitter.com/YqMsrOz9bg — WWE (@WWE) May 12, 2023

"The emotions that Damian is feeling this week, especially, have been very strong," said Finn Balor. "We were speaking just a couple minutes ago; I said 'Dude, are you nervous?' He said [mimicking Priest's voice] 'Bro, I don't have time to be nervous.' He's just been doing media appearance after media appearance after press conference, but he is more ready than I've ever seen him. It's a beautiful thing to see him really step up and thrive. It's gonna be a huge moment for Damian, and the whole of Judgement Day are gonna be there to support him."

"I'm still shocked that I'm this calm," Priest added shortly before his match. "I'm just excited more than anything. Just gotta remember this is what I do. The nerves, in general, are like any other night. Nothing extra. I feel good! I'm happy, I'm in a good place, I feel good. I damn sure look good!"