Top Of WWE SmackDown Internal Depth Chart Revealed, Grayson Waller Listed As Top Heel

Look out, haters. Grayson Waller is reportedly set up to be a top heel on "WWE SmackDown" right out of the gate. PWInsider.com published a report Friday morning about the internal depth chart listed backstage at "SmackDown," which includes a list of the show's top babyfaces and heels.

Waller has never held a championship in WWE but has been involved near the top of the card on its developmental "NXT" program, though it's clear the promotion has trust in his abilities. The 33-year-old wrestler was drafted to "SmackDown" during this month's WWE Draft, officially graduating the budding star to the main roster.