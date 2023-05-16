Bruce Prichard Thinks Vader Came To WWE A Shell Of His Former Self

After overcoming the threat posed by Psycho Sid at WrestleMania 13, The Undertaker moved on to a rivalry with Mankind. However, the preliminary promotional material for the subsequent PLE, In Your House 14: Revenge of the 'Taker, featured a singles match between Vader and The Undertaker for the WWE Championship. The match never came to fruition after reports surfaced of WWE executives not trusting Vader in the main event spot due to a knee injury.

Bruce Prichard, a key member of WWE's creative team at the time, verified the reports on his "Something To Wrestle With..." podcast recently, explaining why Vader was overlooked for the high-profile rivalry with Undertaker.

"This was a time when Vader had put on an awful lot of weight," Prichard began. "People romanticize about Vader, but when he was in Japan, he would just beat people up. I don't think anybody ever accused Vader of being a great worker. He was a bully that liked to beat people up, and they let him get away with it."

"By the time he got to WWE, he was a shell of that guy [in Japan]," Prichard added.

Prichard then pointed to the infamous backstage brawl between Vader and Paul Orndorff in WCW, which led to Vader being fired by WCW, as another reason for Vader to "lose his confidence" and never recapture the magic of his earlier years in Japan and WCW.

"In many ways, we [WWE] got damaged goods," Prichard admitted. "You didn't get the guy that you had seen for years. You got a guy who got his ass kicked in the shower by somebody in flip-flops. It's no shame to get your ass kicked by Paul Orndorff, but I think when you're supposed to be the tough guy and bully, I think there was shame in there for him."