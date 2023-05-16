Jim Ross Says He Saw Dick Murdoch's KKK Card, Talks Violent Outbursts

Several people within the wrestling industry have stated that Dich Murdoch was a card-carrying member of the Ku Klux Klan, and Jim Ross is the latest name to confirm it. On the latest episode of Grillin' JR, the legendary announced revealed that Murdoch showed him his membership card when they worked together in Mid-South Wrestling.

"I think that when he showed me his card, he'd just gotten it. That's what my take on it was," Ross said. "He got a new toy to show, like he had a new phone in today's world or something. I never heard him talk about it, and I rode with him a lot. We got along great, but we didn't talk about religion."

Ross isn't the first person to discuss Murdoch's affiliation with the hate group. Rocky Johnson claimed Murdoch was in the KKK, and Murdoch's racial views caused him to work stiff in a match between them. Johnson, meanwhile, responded by knocking him out in the middle of the ring.

During the podcast conversation, Ross also recalled a time when Murdoch got into a fight at a bar. It happened after Murdoch learned that he mistook a man for a woman, with whom he cozied up throughout the night. After finding out the truth while visiting the bathroom, Murdoch punched the person out and left. "Murdoch knocked the son of a b***ch colder than a cucumber," Ross recalled. Afterward, Murdoch told Ross that he'd kill him if he ever discussed the incident with anyone else.

