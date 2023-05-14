Trevor Murdoch On Why He's Loyal To Billy Corgan's NWA

Trevor Murdoch has been a lynchpin of Billy Corgan's NWA product since 2018, and the former WWE Superstar has no intention of going anywhere. In a recent interview with Fox News Digital, he revealed that he's loyal to his current promotion and discussed why he enjoys being a member of the roster.

According to Murdoch, he feels like he's valued by the company, and that's why he'll probably stay there until he hangs up his boots for good. "They treat me like I'm a part of the team. And when you treat me like that, I become the most loyal individual you'll ever have. I'll take a bullet for you," he said. "If I know that you're willing to be there for me, to work hard for me, and give me every opportunity, then I return that in loyalty."

Murdoch has won the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship on two occasions, and he's grateful to have received opportunities to prove that he can hang with the best of them. He revealed that the company has always trusted him, and that goes a long way for Murdoch. "They have given me the opportunities to go out there, and I tell them what I can do and what I'm gonna do in these matches. And they go, 'OK, go do it.' And they give me opportunities to prove that I'm a good wrestler." Murdoch went on to explain that no other company he's worked for has believed in him as much as NWA does.

Furthermore, Murdoch believes that the NWA has the best product as it harkens back to the old-school days, prioritizing believability and no-frills wrestling over flashiness and spectacle. He also praised his colleagues for being willing to get physical in matches, claiming that they aren't "p***ies."