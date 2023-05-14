Shawn Spears Posts Heartfelt Mother's Day Tribute, AEW Stars Celebrate Occasion

In honor of Mother's Day, several All Elite Wrestling stars have shared heartwarming tributes to the mothers and maternal figures in their lives. While some are celebrating the occasion, others are using this day to send out a special reminder.

For Shawn Spears, today marks the first Mother's Day without his mother. Since her passing in August 2022, Spears has opened up about the challenges he faced during the subsequent period of mourning. As such, he has posted an old photo of the two accompanied by an important message. "Call your Mother. Hug your Mother. Tell her you love her. Thank her. She thinks about you everyday, but especially on this one," he tweeted.

AEW has released a Mother Day's tribute video featuring even more AEW stars, including Arn Anderson, Ethan Page, and The Gunns. Anderson stated that "we would be screwed without moms," so on this day, he urges mothers to ask for anything they want in return. Referee Aubrey Edwards expressed heavy appreciation for her mother, noting that it was her mom who set Edwards up on the path to success. "If you have a mom in your life or if you don't, and you have a positive female identifying role model in your life, make sure that they know that they're appreciated this Mother's Day," Edwards said.

Jay Lethal revealed that his mother was not a big wrestling fan, but once he decided to pursue it as a career, she fully supported him and even helped him cut some of his promos. The former ROH World Champion mentioned that there's also a clip of his mom attacking one of his former rivals, John Shane.