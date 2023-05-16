John Cena Believes Roman Reigns Is Getting Talent Over Better Than He Did

There's no denying that John Cena is one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all time. However, during an interview with Sirius XM's "Busted Open Radio," The wrestler-turned-actor admitted that reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns does something better than he ever could. "What Roman does, just being affiliated with his energy, he gets so many people over," Cena said. "Like, that's something I could never do. Ever. Period."

Cena mentioned that Reigns has redefined what it means to be at "the tip of the sphere" and that he has allowed each member of The Bloodline to get over by appearing selectively. The 16-time WWE world champion said that wrestlers had a chance when they were involved in a storyline with him, but he pointed out that individuals would eventually go off and often be looked at differently, which led to criticisms that the 46-year-old was burying talent. Cena made it clear that winning and losing doesn't matter because he hasn't won a match in five years.

He once again praised Reigns' ability to be able to "spread his energy" so thinly and still get other wrestlers over. Cena compared Reigns to Ric Flair by saying "The Nature Boy" was always the focal point when he was at the top of his game, but "The Tribal Chief's" presence is still felt even when he is not in attendance. Cena admitted that he has never seen anything like that before in the business.

