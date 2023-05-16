WWE NXT Preview (5/16): NXT Women's Title Tournament Continues, Creed Brothers Vs. The Dyad, More

This evening's episode of "WWE NXT" will see the "NXT" Women's Championship Tournament continue. The tourney was created after Indi Hartwell vacated the gold following her move to "WWE Raw" during the 2023 WWE Draft. Last week's opening matches saw Tiffany Stratton defeat Gigi Dolin and Lyra Valkyria overcome Kiana James. Tonight's quarter-final bouts will see Cora Jade take on Fallon Henley and former "NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez go up against Jacy Jayne.

Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid are set to take on Brutus and Julius Creed later. The Dyad were closing in on capturing the "NXT" Tag Team Championship from Wolfgang and Mark Coffey before the Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile caused distraction at ringside, allowing Gallus to take advantage and retain the belts. Elsewhere, reigning "NXT" North American Champion Wes Lee will team up with Tyler Bate against Charlie Dempsey and Drew Gulak. Dempsey defeated Bate in singles action seven nights ago following interference from Schism's Joe Gacy.

Lastly, "NXT" Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar is bringing back his "Supernova Sessions" talk show this evening. The Israeli-Scottish wrestler will welcome guest Dragon Lee, who is looking to capture the Heritage Cup from Dar. The 29-year-old has been the reigning "NXT" Heritage Cup Champion since July 2022, winning the prize from Coffey on an episode of the now-defunct "NXT UK" brand. Lee recently lost to JD McDonagh — who was drafted to "Raw" during the 2023 WWE Draft — moments after Dar got involved in the match at ringside.