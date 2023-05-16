Ex-WWE Star Damien Sandow On Why Jeff Jarrett Was Better Than Shawn Michaels

Damien Sandow, who currently performs as Aron Stevens for the National Wrestling Alliance, spoke on "Story Time with Dutch Mantell" and shared some significant praise for a former gimmick of WWE Hall of Famer and current All Elite Wrestling talent and executive Jeff Jarrett.

"The Double J character, like, the showmanship? When I was growing up that was my favorite wrestler for a period of time," Sandow said. "Double J. Oh my god. In terms of showmanship, I think he was better than Shawn [Michaels]."

Jarrett and Michaels both worked for WWE during the 1990s, with "The Heartbreak Kid" going on to capture the WWE Championship multiple times and becoming a part of D-Generation X. Jarrett found greater in-ring success while working for World Championship Wrestling between 1999 and 2001 and with his own co-founded promotion Total Nonstop Action Wrestling — now Impact Wrestling.

Sandow disclosed that he watched the crowd "going nuts" for Jarrett a few months ago on AEW while he was flipping through the channels. Sandow said that Jarrett was involved in a tag team match – the 2013 Money in the Bank briefcase winner for the World Heavyweight Championship didn't specify which encounter it was – and the crowd was "losing it" for the former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion during the bout. Sandow tweeted about Jarrett on March 17 and wrote, "Open discussion, @RealJeffJarrett is the best thing for @AEW and their product. The younger talent have an opportunity to learn from him directly in the ring. The business needs more of that."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Story Time with Dutch Mantell" with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

