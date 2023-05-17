The OC, Pretty Deadly And Tiffany Stratton Featured In WWE 2K23 Pretty Sweet DLC

Fans of WWE's 2k23 video game are getting a "pretty sweet" update today.

2K Games announced in a press release Wednesday that the game's second DLC pack is now available to be purchased and downloaded. The DLC pack includes The OC members Luke Gallows and Karl Andersno, as well as recent NXT star Tiffany Stratton and recent NXT callups Pretty Deadly members Elton Prince and Kit Wilson, who were recently drafted to "WWE SmackDown" earlier this month.

"These Superstars bring more than 25 new moves and taunts into the game, which can also be used for custom Superstars in the creation suite," the game developer said.