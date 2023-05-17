Eva Marie Says She Was Laughed At Backstage For Jerry Lawler Slap On WWE RAW

Eva Marie recently reflected on her WWE television debut on her YouTube channel, admitting it was like a rib on her.

Marie was part of a "Miz TV" segment alongside members of the "Total Divas" cast, where she told the WWE Universe she was there to make a name for herself, which is why she slapped Jerry Lawler. However, the contact she got on "The King" was minimal, to say the least, which caused some embarrassment backstage.

"It goes down in history as one of the worst slaps ever, where when I got back into Gorilla everybody was laughing at me," she admitted. "He tried to sell it the best that he could."

A big reason that things didn't look as good as they could have is that Marie only found out she was supposed to attack the Hall Of Famer right before the segment began, as Marie revealed she was not supposed to be speaking on television at that stage.

"I was just supposed to be in the Total Divas crew out on Miz TV. Then all of a sudden right before it's like, 'Eva Marie, these are going to be your lines and then you're going to slap the King,'" she said. "I'm like, 'huh? But, it's Jerry Lawler and he's an older gentleman and he's you know, Jerry Lawler.' So I didn't want to hurt him by slapping him, nobody told me how to properly slap somebody."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Natalie Eva Marie" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.