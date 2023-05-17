WWE NXT Ratings Dip Back Down Opposite First Game Of NBA Conference Finals

The tournament for the vacant women's title continued on Tuesday's episode of "NXT," but the WWE developmental show was not able to maintain last week's ratings momentum that coincided with the beginning of the tournament. According to reporting from ShowbuzzDaily and Wrestlenomics, the May 16 "NXT" averaged 564,000 viewers overall across its 125 minutes (down six percent from last week), approximately 183,000 of which were in the "key demo" most valued by advertisers, adults aged 18 to 49 (down 18 percent from the week prior). The latter figure translates to a 0.14 rating in P18-49, which earned "NXT" 15th place in ShowbuzzDaily's rankings of Tuesday's cable originals, down from last week's 12th place finish.

This week's NBA competition was considerably stiffer than last week's. Tuesday's Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets conference finals game on ESPN did a whopping 2.56 rating in the key demo, up considerably from last week's Tuesday games on TNT, which pulled in ratings of 1.71 and 1.76 in P18-49.