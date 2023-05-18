Marty Jannetty On Partying With Shawn Michaels: 'We Did A Lot Of Things We Shouldn't'

Marty Jannetty teamed up with Shawn Michaels in various promotions between 1985 and 1992, including NWA Central States Wrestling, the American Wrestling Association, and WWE. The tag team known as The Rockers and The Midnight Rockers reunited on "WWE Raw" in 2005, successfully defeating Sylvain Grenier and Rob Conway of La Résistance. Jannetty reflected on tagging with "The Heartbreak Kid" and revealed what was the best part about those days.

"Oh my god partying," Jannetty told Bill Apter on Sportskeeda's "WrestleBinge" show. "We would do every third weekend in Vegas for Showboat. We were young. We did a lot of things we shouldn't do back then. The partying with the extras in it, you know, besides the alcohol. Vegas is a place that never sleeps. I know New York City doesn't either, but Vegas is like, you open your door, here's the party waiting on you."

Jannetty disclosed that he and Michaels text every "once in a great while" but pointed out that the WWE Hall of Famer is now busy with "WWE NXT." Michaels is currently WWE's Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative and is essentially leading the developmental brand. Regarding his own current status, Jannetty revealed that he is recovering from ankle surgeries and no longer has any interest in returning to the ring. The 63-year-old had thought about lacing up his boots again once his ankle was fixed. However, following some complications, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion has now opted against the idea.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "WrestleBinge" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.