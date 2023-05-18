Kevin Nash Says He Would Have Done The Job For Steve Austin At WWE WrestleMania 18

Kevin Nash faced some of the all-time greats during his in-ring career. The former WWE Champion collided with legends such as Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, The Rock, and Ric Flair. However, there is one big match he wishes he could have had.

"Me and Austin," Nash said on the "Kliq This" podcast. "I was as close as you can get. I was runner-up. I was Miss Congeniality at WrestleMania 18. Steve and I were too close. He didn't want to beat me ... I would have done the job in a heartbeat."

At WrestleMania 18, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin took on the late Scott Hall, who had fellow NWO member Nash in his corner. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer was forced to leave the ringside area after repeatedly getting involved in the match. In the end, "The Texas Rattlesnake" picked up the victory following two stunners.

Although Nash hasn't faced Austin in singles action, he has fought against him in a Handicap match. On the March 11, 2002, episode of "WWE Raw," Nash, Hall, and Hulk Hogan of the NWO defeated Austin and The Rock. Nash had teamed up with Austin in World Championship Wrestling prior to that encounter. Then known as Oz, Nash tagged with Austin on multiple house shows in 1991 — their only victory came against Firebreaker Chip and Todd Champion via double disqualification.

