Trish Stratus Got Key To The City Of Niagara Falls Instead Of Coming To WWE Raw

Some things are more important to Trish Stratus than showing up for "WWE Raw." The WWE Hall of Famer recently returned for another in-ring run with the company, subsequently turning heel this month by attacking tag team partner Becky Lynch. However, she didn't appear at this week's "Raw" taping in Greensboro, North Carolina because she was more than 600 miles north receiving the key to the city from Niagara Falls, Ontario mayor Jim Diodati.

"Sorry I couldn't make #WWERaw folks was doing Big Time things like getting the Key to the City of Niagara Falls .. home of Canada's Got Talent where I watched my #GoldenBuzzer pick WIN! #Thriving #BigtTimeTrish," the multi-time world champ tweeted. "Did I miss anything from Monday?"