Impact Wrestling Results (05/18): Trinity Vs. KiLynn King, Trey Miguel Vs. Laredo Kid

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results of "Impact Wrestling" on May 18, 2023!

This week's episode will be headlined by Trinity's in-ring debut as she takes on one-half of the Knockouts World Tag Team Champions KiLynn King. Trinity first appeared two weeks ago and then made a run-in last week after The Coven defended their tag titles against Jordynne Grace and Deonna Purrazzo. The Coven continued to beatdown Grace after that bout, which prompted Trinity to make the save to ultimately set up her first Impact match tonight.

In an Under Siege preview, Moose, Eddie Edwards, and Frankie Kazarian will team up to take on the trio of Yuya Uemura, Jonathan Gresham, and Alex Shelley. All six competitors will take part in a six-way number one contender's match at Under Siege on May 26. Whoever wins the six-way bout will be next in line for a shot at the Impact World Championship, currently held by Steve Maclin.

A couple of champions will also compete, but this time in non-title bouts. X-Division Champion Trey Miguel will battle Laredo Kid in what will be Kid's third Impact match this year. Chris Sabin will likely have eyes on the bout as he will challenge for Miguel's title at Under Siege. Meanwhile, one-half of the Impact World Tag Team Champions Ace Austin will take on Jason Hotch of The Good Hands. Hotch and John Skyler recently aligned with Brian Myers with the goal of obtaining tag team gold.

Remember to refresh the page throughout the night for the latest results.