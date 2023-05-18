Impact Wrestling Results (05/18): Trinity Vs. KiLynn King, Trey Miguel Vs. Laredo Kid
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results of "Impact Wrestling" on May 18, 2023!
This week's episode will be headlined by Trinity's in-ring debut as she takes on one-half of the Knockouts World Tag Team Champions KiLynn King. Trinity first appeared two weeks ago and then made a run-in last week after The Coven defended their tag titles against Jordynne Grace and Deonna Purrazzo. The Coven continued to beatdown Grace after that bout, which prompted Trinity to make the save to ultimately set up her first Impact match tonight.
In an Under Siege preview, Moose, Eddie Edwards, and Frankie Kazarian will team up to take on the trio of Yuya Uemura, Jonathan Gresham, and Alex Shelley. All six competitors will take part in a six-way number one contender's match at Under Siege on May 26. Whoever wins the six-way bout will be next in line for a shot at the Impact World Championship, currently held by Steve Maclin.
A couple of champions will also compete, but this time in non-title bouts. X-Division Champion Trey Miguel will battle Laredo Kid in what will be Kid's third Impact match this year. Chris Sabin will likely have eyes on the bout as he will challenge for Miguel's title at Under Siege. Meanwhile, one-half of the Impact World Tag Team Champions Ace Austin will take on Jason Hotch of The Good Hands. Hotch and John Skyler recently aligned with Brian Myers with the goal of obtaining tag team gold.
Trey Miguel vs. Laredo Kid
Trey kicks away a handshake from Laredo. Kid tries to tie Trey up to start, Trey reverses it, and they both kip up. They run around each other for 30 seconds until Trey rolls out and retreats. Kid dives out to take Trey down into the barricade. Trey manages to wipe Kid's feet out from under him with a kick on the apron. Trey uppercuts him while still on the outside. They roll back in where Trey delivers a low dropkick, cover. Trey does a cheap shot in the corner to Kid's face.
Trey does the Eddie shimmy as he continues picking Kid apart. Kid lands on his feet and delivers a couple clothelines, followed by a michinoku driver. Kid does a moonsault out of the corner for a cover. Trey comes back with a dropkick to cut Kid off. Trey delivers a couple more kicks until Kid catches him with a blockbuster to spike him. Both men regather themselves, Kid covers. Kid smacks Trey in the back of the head outside the ring. Back in, Kid applies a head/arm stretch with his legs. Trey back flips out over and dropkicks, nearfall. Trey swipes Kid's mask off his face and rolls him up for the three.
Winner: Trey Miguel
Trey gets on the mic and degrades the fans in Chicago. He says he's going to hold the show ransom until he gets the respect he deserves. He sits down in the ring. After the break, Chris Sabin comes out. Sabin names all the icons that Trey disrespected by defacing the X-Division title. Sabin runs down his accomplishments and says he's not out to lecture him. Rather, he's here to give Trey respect by telling him to his face that he's going to become a nine-time champ at Under Siege. Sabin tells him to get the hell out, so Trey leaves.