John Cena Says Paul Wight Is Responsible For Him Becoming A Big Star

John Cena's first-ever win at WrestleMania came against Paul Wight — at WrestleMania XX — and the victory essentially catapulted Cena to superstardom. Five years later, at WrestleMania 25, Cena created another iconic moment when he hoisted both Wight and Edge onto his shoulders, before delivering a pair of Attitude Adjustments to capture the World Heavyweight Championship.

While answering a bunch of fan questions at a "92NY" event recently, Cena was asked to single out his favorite memory of working with Wight. The question prompted Cena to credit the former Big Show for playing an integral role in him reaching the top of the food chain in the pro wrestling business.

"Just the moments that he would open up as a human being," Cena said of Wight. "He is a kind and gentle giant, a giving giant. He was very much responsible, he was one of the few supporters of me when no one else would bet on me. We've had great conversations over the years, and those are some of my favorite moments — when you get to talk to Paul.

Cena referred to rumors that Vince McMahon was not sold on him as a top-level performer two decades ago, a story that has been verified by the likes of Jim Ross and Bruce Prichard. In fact, Ross recently said that McMahon thought he was "delirious" to earmark Cena as a future WrestleMania main eventer in the year 2001. Suffice it to say, Ross and Wight were ahead of the game in their projections about Cena.