AEW Rampage Live Coverage (05/19) - Dustin Rhodes Vs. Bishop Kaun, TBS Title Open Challenge And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Rampage" on May 19, 2023, coming to you from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas at a special start time of 6:30 PM ET!

Dustin Rhodes will be returning to action tonight for the first time since the April 28 episode of "Rampage" as he squares off with Bishop Kaun. Rhodes and his ally Keith Lee have been at odds with Kaun and his Mogul Embassy teammate Swerve Strickland over the past few months as a result of Strickland betraying Lee during last year's "AEW Dynamite" Holiday Bash special.

Jade Cargill will be holding an open challenge for her TBS Championship as she looks to bring her undefeated streak up to 57-0. Cargill has defeated the likes of Taya Valkyrie, Billie Starkz, Red Velvet, and Kiera Hogan, and has been titleholder since defeating Ruby Soho in the finals of the TBS Championship Tournament on the January 5, 2022 episode of " Dynamite".

Before they face The Elite in an Anarchy in the Arena Match at AEW Double or Nothing on May 28, Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta will collide with Bandido and Best Friends. Elsewhere, The Acclaimed and "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn look to continue to keep their good fortunes going tonight as they look to score a win over Varsity Athletes.

Additionally, The Hardys and Brother Zay have something on their mind to share following their victory in the Firm Deletion Match at the Hardy Compound last Friday.