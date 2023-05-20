AEW's Dustin Rhodes Commemorates 15 Years Of Sobriety

Dustin Rhodes is motivated to keep stepping forward. In a 2013 interview with Wrestling Inc., the AEW performer admitted that he fell into a downward spiral after becoming addicted to drugs and alcohol. After years of struggling to stay afloat, Rhodes finally reached out to his father — WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes — for help. The next day, WWE signed him up for a rehabilitation program. On May 19, 2023, Rhodes commemorated the 15-year anniversary of his sobriety. Even after his father's passing, Rhodes does his best to stay in tune with a piece of advice "The American Dream" once gave him: "Keep stepping."

"Today is a day that I am most proud of," Rhodes tweeted. "Today is 15 yrs clean and sober from drugs and alcohol. It was a difficult journey for me, but when we work our programs diligently, magic starts to happen. I thank God for this second chance and new lease on life. I choose not to turn around and take a walk with the devil. I am clean from him, 1 day at a time."

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).