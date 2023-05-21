GCW The Way I Am 2023 Results: Three Title Matches, Blake Christian Vs. EFFY, More

Game Changer Wrestling presented The Way I Am 2023 earlier this evening from the Harpos Concert Theatre in Detroit, Michigan. In the opening match of the night, "The Bad Boy" Joey Janela defeated Karam in singles action. Janela's original opponent Ninja Mack was unable to make it to the event. Following that bout, Charles Mason came to the ring and addressed the GCW fans, which led to "The Root of All Evil" defeating Breyer Wellington — with help from Parrow — in an impromptu encounter. The first title match of the show saw Jordan Oliver and Nick Wayne retain the GCW Tag Team Championship against Ciclope and Miedo Extremo of Los Macizos and Motor City Machine Guns' Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin.

After former GCW World Champion Nick Gage joined the commentary team, Second Gear Crew's Mance Warner defeated Tommy Vendetta in a deathmatch. A second deathmatch took place immediately after that violent battle, with Nick Gage Invitational 7 winner John Wayne Murdoch overcoming Crazy King, who was performing in the United States with GCW for the first time. Following a brief intermission, Cole Radrick picked up the win against August Matthews, Caleb Konley, Alec Price, and Davey Bang in a Scramble match.

The action continued with EFFY losing to 2023 Grab the Brass Ring winner Blake Christian. After that bout, Masha Slamovich successfully defended the GCW World Championship against Maki Itoh, Allysin Kay, Shazza McKenzie, and LuFisto. Christian appeared after that five-way title match and once again indicated that he would be cashing in his Grab the Brass Ring contract soon. Gage returned to the commentary table for the main event, which saw Rina Yamashita retain the GCW Ultraviolent Championship against Jimmy Lloyd in a deathmatch.