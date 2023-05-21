D-Von Shoots Down Rumors Of Heat With Bubba Ray, Is Open To Reunion

D-Von Dudley recently opened up about his relationship with his kayfabe brother Bully Ray (aka Bubba Ray Dudley) during an appearance on the "Insight With Chris Van Vliet" podcast, shooting down recent rumors that the two had a falling out and refused to work with one another.

"I understand Bubba and Bubba understands me," D-Von said. "We get on each other. We're like brothers, you know? It's like one of those things where I hear the reports about the Dudley Boyz not liking each other or there's feuding going on between the brothers and the answer is no. He's my brother, spiritually I'm gonna say. I mean, he's not my biological brother, but he's definitely my brother. We've been together for 20 years, we've done what we've done. And my thing is, it's like, will we argue with one another? Will we have disagreements with one another? Absolutely, we will. But I'll tell you what, don't let anybody else come in between us. Because that's when you're going to have a problem."

In 2021, D-Von had said the two "do not do business together anymore" while explaining the two kayfabe brothers wanted different things for their careers at the moment. The comment was picked up around the pro wrestling world, leading many fans to believe there was some level of legitimate "heat" between the Dudley Boyz, one of the most popular and decorated tag teams of all time. There's not, D-Von says.

And he'd even be open for a reunion, despite his health restricting him from being able to do certain moves. "We can hit the greatest hits," he said.