AEW Live Events VP Rafael Morffi Discusses Which WWE And AEW Stars Moved Tickets

The ability to move the needle and sell tickets in professional wrestling is crucial, and few people understand that side of the business more than AEW Live Events Vice President Rafael Morffi. He has experience working for WWE and AEW, allowing him to see a range of talents, and he admitted to "Talk Is Jericho" that the likes of Steve Austin, The Rock, D-Generation X, and Chris Jericho all used to move tickets.

"And Mick [Foley], can't forget Mick, Mick was a great babyface when Steve went out. After that John Cena, to this day, he's great," he said. "I'll tell you what about John. When it was a media day, when it was 4 in the morning, 4:30, he was there in the hotel ready to go, all business. Rey Mysterio...That man sold tickets."

Elsewhere, Morffi gave credit to Batista for selling tickets when he was champion in WWE while naming Cody Rhodes, Jericho, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks as big-ticket sellers for AEW since the launch of the company. One reason why Jericho has thrived selling tickets in WWE and AEW is likely down to his love of data, as he is one of only four wrestlers who constantly asks Morffi for details.

"In my career, there have been four of them that did that for every show, whether they were on the show or not. Steve Austin, CM Punk is one, John Cena is another, and you [Jericho]," he said. "Every show."



