GCW I Can't Save You 2023 Results (5/21): Masha Slamovich Defends GCW World Title Against Mance Warner

Game Changer Wrestling presented I Can't Save You 2023 earlier this evening from The Valley Dale Ballroom, Columbus, Ohio. The show began with Matt Cardona and Steph De Lander speaking on the microphone. Former GCW World Champion Nick Gage chased off Cardona ahead of De Lander's clash with Maki Itoh. The "Indy God" would eventually return and cause a distraction, allowing SDL to pick up the win against the Japanese star. The second bout of the evening saw Nick Wayne and Jordan Oliver retain the GCW Tag Team Championship against Joey Janela and Sawyer Wreck.

The action continued with Crazy King and Los Macizos' Ciclope and Miedo Extremo defeating Jimmy Lloyd, Caleb Konley, and Chico Suave in a trios match. After that, 2023 Grab the Brass Ring winner Blake Christian emerged victorious against reigning Impact X-Division Champion Trey Miguel in a non-title bout. The next encounter saw Gringo Loco see off Ninja Mack in singles action, while Cole Radrick defeated Cardona following interference from Gage, Itoh and De Lander.

Alex Shelley picked up the win against Alec Price in the seventh match of the evening, before EFFY, reigning GCW Ultraviolent Champion Rina Yamashita, and Second Gear Crew's Matthew Justice and 1 Called Manders defeated Team Unsanctioned Pro's Davey Bang, August Matthews, Jeffrey John, and The Swinger. And in the main event, Masha Slamovich retained the GCW World Championship against Mance Warner via referee's stoppage — Christian teased cashing in his Grab the Brass Ring contract after that title clash.