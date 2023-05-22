NJPW's Taiji Ishimori Suffers Neck Injury, Pulled From Best Of The Super Juniors 30

New Japan Pro-Wretsling has confirmed that Taiji Ishimori has been officially pulled from the Best of the Super Juniors 30 tournament after suffering an injury during his recent match against Hiromu Takahashi.

Ishimori suffered an injury to his cervical vertebra and he will not be cleared for the remainder of the competition. He was assessed after the injury and was then discharged, being allowed to continue his recuperation at home. NJPW confirmed that he is comfortable and able to move as normal, but there is no current timetable for his return to the ring.

Ishimori was scheduled to compete against TJP next in the tournament, but due to him being pulled, he will lose the match via forfeit meaning TJP will now gain two points.