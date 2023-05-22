Matt Hardy Recalls Randy Savage Turning Down Top Rope Spot With Jeff Hardy In TNA

Though some say that you should never meet your heroes, Matt Hardy was pretty content with meeting "Macho Man" Randy Savage. A fan since Wrestlemania 4, the "Sensei of Mattitude" was always drawn to the eccentric superstar. And when the Hardys started working for WWE, the high-flying brothers got to meet Savage on their first day as enhancement talent in 1994. But Jeff actually got to be a part of the legendary performer's last match ever.

During a recent episode of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" dedicated to the multi-time world champion, the host shared a story about Savage's final televised match, which took place at TNA Turning Point 2004. It was a six-man tag team match that pitted The Kings of Wrestling (Jeff Jarrett, Scott Hall, and Kevin Nash) against AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy, and the former "Macho King." And as the competitors were laying out the match, "The Charismatic Enigma" made a request that Savage just couldn't accommodate.

"Jeff is one guy to just like throw out wild ideas about matches anyway and he said [to Savage,] 'Hey I was thinking. You want to go up to the top rope and both come off with the double ax handles that you do?' [And he said,] 'I can't do that. My knees would pop out, brother. I can't do that anymore.' But I love the fact that Jeff asked 'Macho Man' if he wanted to do a double ax handle off the top rope to the floor."

When all was said and done, Savage only spent about two minutes in the match before he scored the pinfall on "Double J." But that was still enough for Matt to be envious of his younger brother since he would have loved to work with their childhood hero as well.