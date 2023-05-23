Former WWE Star Peggy Lee Leather Dead At 64

Former WWE star Peggy Lee Leather — who once held the NWA World Women's Championship — has passed away. The Cauliflower Alley Club disclosed the news on social media. They wrote, "It's with the heaviest of hearts we announce the passing of the legendary Peggy Lee Leather at the age of 64. Our sincerest condolences to her family, friends and fans the world over. Thank you so much for the everlasting memories left behind during your journey in life. R.I.P."

Leather began her pro wrestling career in 1980 and later formed a tag team with Wendi Richter in WWE. The duo went on to challenge Princess Victoria and Velvet McIntyre for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Leather also performed for promotions such as Stampede Wrestling, Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling, World Championship Wrestling, the American Wrestling Association, the National Wrestling Alliance, and All Japan Women's Pro-Wrestling.

Leather won her first championship in 1990, becoming the LMLW (Ladies Major League Wrestling) International Champion. Two years later, she captured the LPWA (Ladies Professional Wrestling Association) Women's Championship — performing as Lady X — from Susan Sexton and held the gold for 388 days. Leather also held the NWL Championship three times and added the NWA World Women's Championship to her list of accolades in 1994. The last title she captured was the NDW (New Dimension Wrestling) Women's Championship in 1998. Leather retired from the ring after losing to Jade at Women of Wrestling's 2013 Superheroes #3.01 – Redemption event in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Wrestling Inc. sends our condolences to the friends and family of Peggy Lee Leather.