WWE NXT Preview (5/23): NXT Women's Title Tournament Continues, Nathan Frazer Vs. Noam Dar, More

The "WWE NXT" Women's Championship Tournament semi-final matches will take place tonight, with Cora Jade taking on Lyra Valkyria and Tiffany Stratton going up against former "NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez. The winners of those two bouts will collide for the vacant belt at this Sunday night's Battleground premium live event at the Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell in Lowell, Massachusetts. And speaking of Battleground, Noam Dar is set to defend the "NXT" Heritage Cup in a British Rounds Rules match against Dragon Lee at that event. This evening though, the host of "The Supernova Sessions" will go one-on-one with Nathan Frazer in a non-title bout.

Tank Ledger and Hank Walker will put their friendship aside to battle in singles action tonight. The tag team partners agreed to face each other in a "bonding experience" following some advice from Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen, who claimed their bond was stronger than ever after fighting it out. Elsewhere, former "NXT" United Kingdom Champion Tyler Bate will step into the ring with Eddy Thorpe. Bate takes on the former Karl Fredricks just days before he participates in a Triple Threat match for the "NXT" North American Championship at Battleground this weekend.

And finally, Axiom will attempt to defeat Dabba-Kato. Seven nights ago, Axiom admitted that he enjoyed the challenge of climbing mountains because the view from the top is breathtaking. Meanwhile, Kato believes he's still got a lot more to accomplish on the "NXT" brand and that every superstar on the roster is his prey moving forward.