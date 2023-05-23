Kevin Nash Recalls Getting Powerbomb Finish From Adam Bomb

Some combinations feel eternal: chocolate and peanut butter, lemon and lime, Kevin Nash and the powerbomb, but on the latest "Kliq This," Nash educated his listeners on the origin of his famous finishing maneuver, which was originally the signature move of a different WWE and WCW star.

"I was given [the powerbomb]," Nash said. "At the time, that was Adam Bomb's finish. I just had a f***in' 'The Loaded Glove of Diesel' was my finish." Nash said it was ultimately a Vince McMahon decision for the former WWE Champion to switch finishing moves, likely the company's top hero shouldn't cheat with a loaded glove. "When they started to push me, Vince said 'Give him the Powerbomb.'"

Once Nash was given the move, it was off to the races, with the 7-foot star using the move to dethrone WWE Champion Bob Backlund at a Madison Square Garden house show and going on to the title for nearly a year.

Bomb, also known as Wrath and Bryan Clark in WCW, moved on to a Pumphandle Slam known as "The Meltdown," and Nash has been delivering the move ever since that decision. Nash isn't the only figure in wrestling to be associated with the Jackknife Powerbomb, with other stars such as Sid Vicious and Vader making their mark on the move, but Nash is easily one of the most famous. As for Adam Bomb, he went on to become one-half of the infamous Kronik tag team in WCW, teaming with fellow 'Brian' Brian Adams to a modicum of success in WCW's tag division.