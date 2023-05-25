Ted DiBiase Talks Leaving WWE, Not Being Impressed With WCW

"The Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase was synonymous with WWE in the '80s and '90s, which made it such a shock when he showed up in WCW, managing the New World Order. DiBiase stated in a recent interview that it was even a shock to him.

"WCW was kinda like nobody saw that coming, I know I didn't see that coming," DiBiase said in an interview with Monopoly Events. The Hall of Famer says he stopped wrestling due to a neck injury but soon grew to resent the schedule.

"So when the opportunity came to me to go to WCW and be a manager and only seriously have to be there one or two days a week, that appealed to me," DiBiase explained. He said that the culture shock was stark when he arrived at the competition.

"Hindsight being 20/20, when I look back at that now, when I got there I wasn't impressed," he confessed. "I wasn't impressed with the way they were booking, there were like too many chiefs and not enough Indians in my opinion. Not too long after I got there I said, 'This is not gonna last.' I said, 'This organization will never be able to beat Vince McMahon,' and that was proven to be true."

DiBiase's tenure in WCW lasted three short years, quitting the NWO in the spring of 1997 after Eric Bischoff took over the financier role that DiBiase was filling. He went on to manage various wrestlers like The Steiners and the Big Boss Man before leaving the company in 1999 at the end of his contract.