NBA Championship Trophy Visits WWE Raw

The 2023 NBA Finals will get underway on June 1. The prize up for grabs is the Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy. That accolade was seen backstage at "WWE Raw" this past Monday night at the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The NBA account posted a video of various WWE stars with the cup, including WWE's Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, Finn Bálor, Ricochet, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Becky Lynch, backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley, and ring announcer Samantha Irvin. The trophy was also captured next to the recently revived World Heavyweight Championship.

Levesque quote retweeted the clip and wrote, "You never know who you'll bump into at #WWERaw. @nbafinalstrophy." Meanwhile, two WWE personalities who were not featured in the NBA's Twitter video, producer Gregory "Hurricane" Helms and on-screen authority figure Adam Pearce, posted images with the trophy on social media. Helms wrote, "The @NBA Championship Trophy made a stop at @WWE Monday Night Raw," while Pearce tweeted, "Hey @NBA, thanks for sharing your hardware with us!!!"

The Denver Nuggets secured their place in the 2023 NBA Finals on Monday by overcoming the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals. The Nuggets will be participating in the NBA Finals for the first time in history. Meanwhile, the Miami Heat currently lead the Boston Celtics 3-1 in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Celtics kept their NBA Finals hopes alive by beating the Heat 116-99 last night. Both teams are set to face each other in game five of the best-of-seven series on Thursday.