John Cena Crashes Brie Larson Interview At Fast X Red Carpet Event

Everyone's excited to see John Cena – even his most famous Hollywood counterparts. During a recent interview on the red carpet for their new movie "Fast X," Brie Larson shrieked with excitement when the 16-time WWE world champion came running by behind her. The heartfelt moment underscores Cena's ballooning stardom in Hollywood and the likability of WWE's most charitable superstar.

It happened while Larson was being interviewed about her role in "Fast X" by Entertainment Tonight. All the sudden, Cena inexplicably sprints past the interview, sending Larson and the interviewer into a tizzy. "Ahh! There's John Cena!" Larson yells out in the clip, jumping and flailing both her hands around with the interviewer she was just talking to. Cena soon walks back over to Larson and while catching his breath, the wrestler-turned-movie star explains that he was "trying to give them some action-still photography" on the red carpet.

Though both are relative newcomers to the "Fast & Furious" franchise, Cena and Larson both play major roles in the series' latest film. It's the first "Fast" movie for Larson, who plays the character "Tess," a sympathetic agent who aids the main character group. And it's the second "Fast" movie for Cena, who returns to play Jakob Toretto, the brother to Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto character. In this film, Cena's character spends much of the time in a heartwarming role looking after his brother's son.

Cena's a perfect fit for the role, especially given his fan-favorite status among younger WWE fans throughout his pro wrestling career. That side of Cena's career might be winding down, but it sure isn't finished. He recently returned for WrestleMania 39 and had an acclaimed match against Austin Theory, one of WWE's biggest stars and a wrestler who once looked up to Cena as a young fan himself.