Zelina Vega Recalls Giving Sasha Banks Receipt During Match

Zelina Vega and Sasha Banks — now New Japan Pro-Wrestling and STARDOM star Mercedes Moné — only crossed paths a handful of times in WWE. One of those occasions was in the 2022 women's Royal Rumble match, where the inaugural Queen's Crown winner gave the former "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion a "receipt" during the bout, which stemmed from an incident that happened months prior when Moné came to Bianca Belair's rescue and delivered a Meteora to Vega. The LWO member thought she had broken her orbital bone following the move.

"I was like, 'Oh my god.' And, of course, she was super apologetic and whatever," Vega said on the "Wrestling with Freddie" podcast. "But then I was like, 'Just no. Girl, you got a receipt [coming], I swear to god.' Like, I was so mad. And then she's like, 'Okay, cool. Whatever.' Royal Rumble happens, and I knew was gonna eliminate her. I was like, 'This is my moment. This is it.' So, I think I kicked the soul out of her. I kicked her so hard. And she flew back and she landed on the floor. I see her just shaking her head like this, and I knew she knew that was what I was waiting for."

Vega received some backlash for the comments she made during the podcast. She posted on social media, "Lol guys, it was all in good fun. Don't take everything so seriously. If you actually hear the interview, you see that I was laughing remembering those times because her and I knew it was just jokes and apart of it all. Pitchforks away and breathe."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling with Freddie" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription