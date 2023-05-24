Hulk Hogan Teases Last Match With Stone Cold Steve Austin At WWE WrestleMania 40

Hulk Hogan never dreamed that at nearly-70 years old, he's considering one more match, but in an interview with Ariel Helwani on "The MMA Hour," the WWE Hall of Famer says that he's considering marking the 40th anniversary of his WWE Championship win over the Iron Sheik by getting in the ring.

"Anything's possible," Hogan said, noting that his new interest in health and wellness has him feeling good enough to consider the possibility. Hogan says that he'd be willing to wrestle "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, as he says the main reason he came back to wrestle The Rock in 2002 was so that he could somehow end up in a ring with Austin. "Me as a bad guy, as Hollywood Hogan, I could've tore the house down with him, because he was the ultimate good guy at that time." Hogan says that Austin was in rough physical shape in 2002, and Austin also infamously walked out of the company that summer, meaning the two never got to work any kind of significant program.

"I just don't know with all this time passing, and both of us getting older and wiser that it would even make sense," Hogan explained. "You'd have to be crazy at my age anyway. I just haven't talked to him about anything like that ever, but if he would get in the ring, he would be the guy." Hogan says that he and Austin didn't have much of a relationship, but squashed rumors that the two were at odds during their brief time overlapping in WCW.

"When he was in WCW, he was with Brian Pillman, and I was so focused on getting Ted Turner's company where it needed to be." Hogan says that the labyrinthian nature of WCW's booking committee kept the two separate, and had no relationship to speak of. Then in the late-90s, both men were on top of their respective companies, which led to fans trying to needle both of them into conflict.

"Finally Steve and I met somewhere and we started laughing about it," Hogan recalled, "because we'd never even talked to each other before."