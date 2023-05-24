Wrestling World Pays Tribute To Tina Turner

The world lost a legendary voice of pop, rock, and R&B earlier today, as Tina Turner passed away at the age of 83. Few singers enjoyed the success and longevity of Turner, who first got her start alongside ex-husband Ike Turner, before leaving the abusive bandleader and finding immense success as a solo performer, leaving an indelible mark on pop culture. Turner's influence on American culture and the world was far-reaching, and numerous people from within the world of professional wrestling paid tribute to the Rock n' Roll Hall of Famer.

"Rest In Peace legend," Zelina Vega wrote on Twitter, along with her condolences, with many tributes following the same reverential verbiage.

"RIP Queen," Charlotte Flair wrote.

"This really hurts this really really hurt" Shelton Benjamin said. "RIP Queen."

AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill wrote "RIP."

Former "SmackDown" Women's and WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Trinity shared a photo of the iconic singer, as did AEW's Swerve Strickland. Wrestlers weren't alone in paying tribute to Turner.

"83 years...thank you, Tina Turner!" WWE referee Dallas Irvin wrote, "Simply, the best."

Dallas' colleague Adrian Butler also paid tribute to the singer. Turner wasn't only a star of the music world but also acted in films like "Tommy," where she played the Acid Queen in the cinematic adaptation of the famous rock opera as well as "Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome," where she played Aunty Entity. Turner is survived by her four children and her husband Erwin Bach, whom she married in a civil ceremony in 2013.

Wrestling Inc. sends our condolences to the friends, family, and fans of Tina Turner.