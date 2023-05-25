Bully Ray On Sabu's AEW Debut: 'It Was A Surprise For The Sake Of A Surprise'

ECW legend Sabu made a surprise appearance on "AEW Dynamite" last night, siding with Adam Cole and Roderick Strong in their feud against the Jericho Appreciation Society. The two-time ECW World Heavyweight Champion is now set to be in Cole's corner when he takes on Chris Jericho in an Unsanctioned match at Double or Nothing this weekend. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has weighed in with his thoughts on Sabu's debut in Tony Khan's promotion.

"I thought it was a surprise for the sake of a surprise," Ray said on Sirius XM's "Busted Open Radio" show. "And when it comes to surprises, AEW does it so much now that I think it's lost its lustre a little bit. I mean, it was cool to see Sabu. As a person who started in this business and started in ECW with Sabu being the top guy, who has become friendly with Sabu, who has worked with Sabu, yada yada. Knowing the difficult times that he has been through in the past couple of years, it was good to see him."

The multi-time tag team champion explained that he wasn't going to heap praise on the angle just because Sabu is a former ECW talent. Ray added that if AEW commentator Taz had described the backstory involving Sabu and Jericho, or if Sabu's relationship with Cole had been explained, then he would have understood his debut a lot more. He ultimately felt there should have been more of an explanation regarding Sabu's appearance last night.

