Bianca Belair And The Street Profits On Wild 'N Out

With a new reality show in the works, the world is about to see a lot more of Bianca Belair and Montez Ford. The couple are warming up for their time in the spotlight with appearances at the Disney upfronts as well as television guest spots.

Belair took to Twitter to hype up her upcoming appearance on tonight's episode of VH1's "Wild N Out," alongside her husband Montez Ford and his tag partner Angelo Dawkins. Bianca and The Street Profits' episode will air at 9:30 pm ET, the second of a two-episode block of "Wild N Out." Bianca attached a picture of herself, Ford and Dawkins posing with "Wild N Out" host and executive producer Nick Cannon. The long-running program has been on air since 2005, initially on various MTV channels for its first 13 seasons before settling on fellow Viacom network VH1.

The "WWE Raw" Women's Champion and her husband recently filmed a reality show for Hulu which is set to release sometime this year. The couple appeared at the upfronts presentations for Hulu's parent company Disney. The show was produced in-part by WWE Studios.

Belair isn't only busy with TV work, as she's still the reigning and defending champion on WWE TV. Belair is set to defend her title against Asuka at WWE Night of Champions on May 27 in Saudi Arabia. She's held the "WWE Raw" Women's Championship since defeating Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38, giving her the longest single reign in the history of the title.